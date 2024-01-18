Office of Ukrainian-Danish Youth House to be opened in Mykolaiv

A representative office of the Ukrainian-Danish Youth House will be opened in Mykolaiv. This was announced by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, UNN reports .

I am confident that this platform will become a great place for youth development, new ideas and exchange of experience for young people from Mykolaiv and their peers from Denmark. - Senkevych expressed hope.

Details

Today, Oleksandr Senkevych personally discussed how to implement this initiative with the head of the Danish Embassy's office in Mykolaiv, Franziska Kirkegaard Flug, and the director of the Ukrainian-Danish Youth House, Julie Boyesen.

At this meeting, Senkevych told the Danish partners that Mykolaiv was preparing to open a city youth center, which was built in cooperation with international organizations. He noted that the building is still undergoing renovation, but the concept of the center is already in place.

We are developing the concept of the center with representatives of youth and student organizations to ensure that it meets their needs. - Senkevych noted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported, citing the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, that Denmark would provide Ukraine with an aid package worth more than $21 million for the reconstruction of Mykolaiv.