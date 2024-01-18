Office of Ukrainian-Danish Youth House to be opened in Mykolaiv

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 97373 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111182 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141038 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138259 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176595 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171767 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283333 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178227 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167227 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148848 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 42562 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 31331 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 64479 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 32940 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52278 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 97373 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283333 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250866 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235973 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261248 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52290 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141042 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106943 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106932 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123022 views
Office of Ukrainian-Danish Youth House to be opened in Mykolaiv

Office of Ukrainian-Danish Youth House to be opened in Mykolaiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30249 views

The Ukrainian-Danish Youth House will be opened in Mykolaiv, which will become a platform for youth development and exchange of ideas. The initiative was discussed with representatives of the Danish Embassy and is likely to become part of the city's new youth center.

A representative office of the Ukrainian-Danish Youth House will be opened in Mykolaiv. This was announced by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, UNN reports .

I am confident that this platform will become a great place for youth development, new ideas and exchange of experience for young people from Mykolaiv and their peers from Denmark.

- Senkevych expressed hope.

Details

Today, Oleksandr Senkevych personally discussed how to implement this initiative with the head of the Danish Embassy's office in Mykolaiv, Franziska Kirkegaard Flug, and the director of the Ukrainian-Danish Youth House, Julie Boyesen.

At this meeting, Senkevych told the Danish partners that Mykolaiv was preparing to open a city youth center, which was built in cooperation with international organizations. He noted that the building is still undergoing renovation, but the concept of the center is already in place.

We are developing the concept of the center with representatives of youth and student organizations to ensure that it meets their needs.

- Senkevych noted.

Wreckage of downed enemy drones fell on the territory of an agricultural enterprise in Mykolaiv region18.01.24, 09:09 • 26377 views

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported, citing the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, that Denmark would provide Ukraine with an aid package worth more than $21 million for the reconstruction of Mykolaiv.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyCulture

