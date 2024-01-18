Wreckage of downed enemy drones fell on the territory of an agricultural enterprise in Mykolaiv region

On the night of January 17, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv region with drones. The wreckage of the downed UAVs damaged the premises of an agricultural enterprise. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

At night, on January 17, while air defense units were fighting to repel a drone attack, the warehouse of an agricultural enterprise in Snihurivska community was damaged as a result of falling debris from downed UAVs. There were no casualties - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Details

Kim also said that during the day, air defense forces in Mykolaiv region destroyed an enemy Lancet kamikaze drone and eight Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

Yesterday, on January 17, at 09:00, artillery strikes were recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community of Mykolaiv district. There were no casualties.

Also yesterday at 10:38 a settlement of Kutsurubska community came under fire. There were no casualties, said the head of the JMA.

