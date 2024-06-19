$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14071 views

Odesa resident who corrected Russian missile strikes on the city was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18701 views

A resident of Odesa, who corrected Russian missile strikes on the city and provided intelligence to the FSB, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The court sentenced an FSB agent who operated in Odesa region to 15 years in prison. In particular,  the enemy accomplice adjusted Russian air strikes on Odesa, passed information to the Russians about the consequences of the hits and tried to identify air defense points defending Odesa. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports

According to the SBU, the agent was adjusting Russian air strikes on the territory of the southern region of Ukraine. First of all, we are talking about missile and drone attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the regional center.

To direct enemy fire, he recorded the geolocations of potential targets and then sent them to his Russian supervisor via messenger. In addition, after the shelling of the city, he would go around the places of "arrivals" to find out their consequences and "report" to the FSB.

At the same time, the agent was trying to identify the locations of air defense missile systems defending Odesa.

SBU officers detained a Russian agent in March 2023 on an attempt to pass intelligence to the aggressor. According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice is a local resident, an ideological supporter of racism.

During the search of the traitor's apartment, the SBU seized computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of his criminal activity.

Based on the collected evidence, he was found guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  •  Part 2, Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law);
  •  Art. 111(2) (high treason committed under martial law).

The court sentenced the offender to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa
