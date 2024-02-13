Odesa region authorities predict an increase in harvest - three irrigation systems will be reconstructed this year

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Odesa region authorities predict an increase in harvest - three irrigation systems will be reconstructed this year

Odesa region authorities predict an increase in harvest - three irrigation systems will be reconstructed this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

Three irrigation systems in the south of Odesa Oblast are undergoing major repairs and reconstruction funded by the regional budget to increase irrigated areas by 6,400 hectares by early 2024.

Major repairs and reconstruction of three irrigation systems are underway in the south of Odesa Oblast: Tashbunar, Izmail and Nahirnyanska. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

The projects are being implemented at the expense of the regional budget, Kiper said.

"Up to 6400 hectares - this is how much the irrigation area is expected to increase after the reconstruction of three irrigation systems.

The estimated completion date is by the beginning of the 2024 irrigation season," he added.

Kiper added that as part of the Regional Agricultural Development Program for Odesa Region for 2019-2025, Agrarian Odesa Region, design and estimate documentation for the reconstruction of 12 state land reclamation facilities was developed and produced.

"In the near future, all reclamation facilities are planned to be transferred from state ownership to the management of water user organizations (WUOs).

Currently, 8 water user associations have been established and registered in Odesa Oblast. The other 4 potential WUCs that intend to unite are in the initial stages of creation," the head of the regional state administration informs.

He also added that water users and international donor organizations are planning to modernize on-farm irrigation systems and restore the functioning of damaged ones.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyAgronomy news
izmailIzmail
odesaOdesa

