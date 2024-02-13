Odesa region authorities predict an increase in harvest - three irrigation systems will be reconstructed this year

Major repairs and reconstruction of three irrigation systems are underway in the south of Odesa Oblast: Tashbunar, Izmail and Nahirnyanska. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

The projects are being implemented at the expense of the regional budget, Kiper said.

"Up to 6400 hectares - this is how much the irrigation area is expected to increase after the reconstruction of three irrigation systems.

The estimated completion date is by the beginning of the 2024 irrigation season," he added.

Kiper added that as part of the Regional Agricultural Development Program for Odesa Region for 2019-2025, Agrarian Odesa Region, design and estimate documentation for the reconstruction of 12 state land reclamation facilities was developed and produced.

"In the near future, all reclamation facilities are planned to be transferred from state ownership to the management of water user organizations (WUOs).

Currently, 8 water user associations have been established and registered in Odesa Oblast. The other 4 potential WUCs that intend to unite are in the initial stages of creation," the head of the regional state administration informs.

He also added that water users and international donor organizations are planning to modernize on-farm irrigation systems and restore the functioning of damaged ones.