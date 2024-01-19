Odesa journalist Iryna Hryb found a listening device in her car

A journalist from Odesa, Iryna Hryb, found a surveillance and bugging system in her car. The woman reported this on her Facebook page, UNN reports .

These are the gifts Irochka found in her car. The system is not cheap - it works constantly and online. An autonomous power supply, GPS, Wi-Fi, audio control. Simply put, Irochka was listening and watching where she was driving. - the journalist wrote.

Details

According to Gryb, the wiretapping was installed about 10 days ago. The journalist plans to appeal to law enforcement agencies about the discovery.

"But here, as they say, the main thing during the investigation is not to incriminate yourself," she said.

Also, according to other publications in social networks, before discovering the listening device, the attackers tried to access Iryna Hryb's Telegram account.

Recall

Yesterday, law enforcement officers in Kyiv region opened a criminal investigation into the violation of the journalist's privacy.

And today, the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the obstruction of the work of journalist Yuriy Nikolov, whose apartment was broken into by unknown persons.

