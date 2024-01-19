ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Odesa journalist Iryna Hryb found a listening device in her car

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37009 views

Odesa-based journalist Iryna Hryb found a surveillance and listening system in her car, which she estimates was installed about ten days ago. She plans to report this invasion of privacy to law enforcement.

 A journalist from Odesa, Iryna Hryb, found a surveillance and bugging system in her car. The woman reported this on her Facebook page, UNN reports .

These are the gifts Irochka found in her car. The system is not cheap - it works constantly and online. An autonomous power supply, GPS, Wi-Fi, audio control. Simply put, Irochka was listening and watching where she was driving. 

- the journalist wrote.

Details

According to Gryb, the wiretapping was installed about 10 days ago. The journalist plans to appeal to law enforcement agencies about the discovery.

"But here, as they say, the main thing during the investigation is not to incriminate yourself," she said.

Also, according to other publications in social networks, before discovering the listening device, the attackers tried to access Iryna Hryb's Telegram account.

 Recall

Yesterday, law enforcement officers in Kyiv region opened a criminal investigation into the violation of the journalist's privacy.  

And today, the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the obstruction of the work of journalist Yuriy Nikolov, whose apartment was broken into by unknown persons. 

A special operation involving 30 people: Bihus.Info team reports new details of surveillance of journalists19.01.24, 15:58 • 26507 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Crimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa

