October 30 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Chernihiv for those killed as a result of Russian strikes

October 30 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Chernihiv for the city’s residents who were killed as a result of Russian strikes between October 21 and 29. The Chernihiv City Council reports this, UNN writes.

On October 21, a 61-year-old man was killed as a result of a Russian strike on Chernihiv. On October 23, a 68-year-old man was killed in an attack on an enterprise. On October 29, two 15-year-old girls were killed as a result of another Russian strike on the city - the statement says.

On the Day of Mourning, the State Flag of Ukraine with a black ribbon will be flown at half-mast on the buildings of state authorities, local self-government bodies, enterprises, and institutions. Entertainment and concert events will also be banned in the city, as will the broadcasting of entertainment music at markets, in retail and restaurant establishments, and on public transport.

Since this morning, Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Chernihiv have claimed the lives of 17 people, with dozens injured