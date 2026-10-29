October 30 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Chernihiv for those killed as a result of Russian strikes

$45.590.0150.770.09
ukenru
12:58 PM • 3936 views
Russia launched a missile strike on Lozova, injuring six people
12:13 PM • 11439 views
The NBU raised the key policy rate for the third consecutive time under inflationary pressure — to 16.5%
12:06 PM • 10412 views
Russian strike on three cities: 19 dead and more than 40 injured so farPhotoVideo
10:46 AM • 12360 views
Former Judge Tandyr Sentenced to 9 Years for Fatal Crash at Checkpoint
10:33 AM • 13100 views
Zelenskyy showed footage from the site of the Russian strike on the railway station in DniproPhotoVideo
09:33 AM • 15590 views
In Dnipro, Russia struck an electric train; a large number of people were killed
08:33 AM • 18132 views
Ukrainian delegation has set off in the direction of Oleshky - Lubinets
October 29, 06:19 AM • 28813 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones; 75% of the jet-powered drones destroyed
October 29, 05:58 AM • 26290 views
Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne regionPhoto
October 29, 05:16 AM • 24153 views
Another restless night in Russia: where explosions were heard and air raid alerts were announced
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2.1m/s
54%
757mm
Popular news
Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she secretly argues with strangers on TikTok from an anonymous accountOctober 29, 04:06 AM • 20565 views
A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the SaharaOctober 29, 05:05 AM • 25799 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James BondOctober 29, 06:28 AM • 23686 views
North Korea launched up to 10 ballistic missiles after Kim Jong Un's visit to ChinaOctober 29, 06:45 AM • 12422 views
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tipsOctober 29, 07:00 AM • 32112 views
Publications
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tipsOctober 29, 07:00 AM • 32231 views
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?October 28, 06:10 PM • 50516 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 63096 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 56015 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 59115 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
United States
Chernihiv
Kremenchuk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCU01:11 PM • 1504 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived again10:25 AM • 8752 views
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideo09:14 AM • 10609 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James BondOctober 29, 06:28 AM • 23776 views
A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the SaharaOctober 29, 05:05 AM • 25887 views
Actual
Film
Shahed-136
Technology
Financial Times
Series

October 30 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Chernihiv for those killed as a result of Russian strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

On October 30, Chernihiv will honor four residents killed by Russian strikes on October 21, 23, and 29. Entertainment events will be prohibited.

October 30 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Chernihiv for those killed as a result of Russian strikes

October 30 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Chernihiv for the city’s residents who were killed as a result of Russian strikes between October 21 and 29. The Chernihiv City Council reports this, UNN writes.

On October 21, a 61-year-old man was killed as a result of a Russian strike on Chernihiv. On October 23, a 68-year-old man was killed in an attack on an enterprise. On October 29, two 15-year-old girls were killed as a result of another Russian strike on the city

- the statement says.

On the Day of Mourning, the State Flag of Ukraine with a black ribbon will be flown at half-mast on the buildings of state authorities, local self-government bodies, enterprises, and institutions. Entertainment and concert events will also be banned in the city, as will the broadcasting of entertainment music at markets, in retail and restaurant establishments, and on public transport.

Since this morning, Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Chernihiv have claimed the lives of 17 people, with dozens injured29.10.26, 13:07 • 9596 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Chernihiv