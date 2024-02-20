"ATES" guerrillas recorded the transfer of burnt-out equipment from Avdiivka, UNN reports.

Details

"...all day long we observed an endless stream of convoys of transport tractors, which were probably carrying burnt-out equipment from Avdiivka for disposal somewhere in Mariupol. The convoys were accompanied by civilian vehicles (FSB). The tractors were equipped with ZILs, KAMAZs, armored personnel carriers, armored personnel carriers and tanks," the statement said.

The guerrillas were able to count about five hundred vehicles that had burned down, so it is anyone's guess how many remained in the city and in the fields near Avdiivka.

"Judging by the arrival of such a pile of scrap metal, we note simply terrible losses of all Russian troops during the assault, which was characterized by a breakthrough "on meat and metal," ATES added.

The Third Assault Brigade inflicted heavy losses on the russian federation in the fighting near Avdiivka