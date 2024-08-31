Occupants strike at Kharkiv, explosion heard

An explosion occurs in Kharkiv, Russians strike at the city, reports UNN.

“Kharkiv, take cover! The occupiers are striking!”, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.



An explosion was heard in Kharkiv, reports Suspilne.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast.

“There is a threat of using air strikes in the frontline areas,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Telegram post.