Occupants start repressions against residents of occupied Rubizhne in Luhansk region - The Resistance Center

The enemy carried out the so-called filtration of residents of Rubizhne in Luhansk region, who suffered from the bombing of the city by Russian aircraft. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

The local occupation administration used this situation to carry out additional filtration measures in the city. Thus, more than 300 people were evicted from the bombing area, and their homes were searched by Russians in their absence, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the people were held in temporary detention centers, where they also checked their data, phones and Russian passports. As a result, the occupiers detained a number of people suspected of disloyalty.

Recall

On January 8, during the morning shelling of Ukraine, the Russian military accidentally "dropped" a FAB-250 bomb on the temporarily occupied Rubizhne, Luhansk region.

Occupants still haven't neutralized the bomb that was "accidentally" dropped on Rubizhne, people are not allowed to leave the city - Luhansk Regional Military Administration