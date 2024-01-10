Occupants start repressions against residents of occupied Rubizhne in Luhansk region - The Resistance Center

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 97065 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111153 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141000 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138238 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176581 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171760 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283313 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178226 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167226 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148847 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 42396 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 31182 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 64327 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 32734 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52036 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 97065 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283313 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250847 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235954 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261229 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52036 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141000 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106924 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106913 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123010 views
Occupants start repressions against residents of occupied Rubizhne in Luhansk region - The Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23443 views

Russian troops carried out "filtration" and evicted more than 300 people in occupied Rubizhne after the bombing of the city.

The enemy carried out the so-called filtration of residents of Rubizhne in Luhansk region, who suffered from the bombing of the city by Russian aircraft. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

The local occupation administration used this situation to carry out additional filtration measures in the city. Thus, more than 300 people were evicted from the bombing area, and their homes were searched by Russians in their absence,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the people were held in temporary detention centers, where they also checked their data, phones and Russian passports. As a result, the occupiers detained a number of people suspected of disloyalty.

Recall

On January 8, during the morning shelling of Ukraine, the Russian military accidentally "dropped" a FAB-250 bomb on the temporarily occupied Rubizhne, Luhansk region.

Occupants still haven't neutralized the bomb that was "accidentally" dropped on Rubizhne, people are not allowed to leave the city - Luhansk Regional Military Administration09.01.24, 13:48 • 53946 views

Olga Rozgon

War

