Occupants shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the morning

The Russian occupiers shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation. UNN reports this with reference to the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This morning, in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" military unit, the Russians once again showed their attitude to IHL by shooting 2 Ukrainian prisoners of war. ," he said in a message on Telegram.

Addendum

In early February of this year, it was reported that the prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the killing of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers. The Russians shot one unarmed prisoner and killed another by throwing a grenade into a dugout.

