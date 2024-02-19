Occupants shelled Vovchansk in Kharkiv region: they hit the territory of the enterprise, there are victims

On Monday morning, the Russian army attacked Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, hitting the territory of a civilian enterprise. Two people were injured as a result of the enemy strike. This was reported by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, UNN writes.

According to the investigation, on February 19, at about 9:45 a.m., the occupiers shelled Vovchansk once again. A hit was recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise, buildings and a car were damaged - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Details

Two men aged 37 and 36 were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Vovchansk. Both are security guards of the enterprise. The victims are currently hospitalized, the prosecutor's office said.

According to preliminary data, the Russian armed forces shelled the city with mortars.

Under the procedural supervision of the Vovchansk Department of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

