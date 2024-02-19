Russian strike on Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv region claims another life

The number of victims of the February 16 enemy shelling of Vovchanski Khutory village in Kharkiv region has increased to two - a wounded 50-year-old man died in hospital, reports Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

"Unfortunately, today a 50-year-old resident of the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhuiv district, who sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of enemy shelling of the village on February 16, died in hospital," the JFO said in a statement on social media.

It is noted that the man was in serious condition.

Recall

On February 16, the occupation forces of the Russian Federation struck the village of Vovchansky Khutory in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the artillery shelling, one man was reportedly killed and another was wounded.