Occupants shelled Sloviansk: 5 wounded, including a 2-year-old girl

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 41637 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100796 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162869 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135631 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141802 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180146 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111997 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171101 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104707 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140367 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140154 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 89189 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107827 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109962 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162869 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180146 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171101 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198522 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187531 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140154 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140367 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145782 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137259 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154210 views
Occupants shelled Sloviansk: 5 wounded, including a 2-year-old girl

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20100 views

Russian troops shelled Sloviansk, wounding five people, including a 2-year-old girl. Six multi-storey buildings, an enterprise, an administrative building and 2 cars were damaged.

The Russian army shelled Sloviansk. Five people were wounded, including a 2-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

"At least 5 people were wounded - these are the preliminary results of the shelling of Sloviansk. Among the wounded is a 2-year-old girl, she received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital," the statement said.

According to Filashkin, the Russians shelled the town this evening. Six multi-storey buildings, an enterprise, an administrative building and 2 cars were damaged.

"Authorities and responsible services are working on the spot. Take care of yourselves! Evacuate!" - summarized the head of RMA.

Three killed and 12 wounded, including a child, as a result of hostile attacks in Donetsk region over the last day07.10.24, 10:55 • 16019 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
donetskDonetsk

