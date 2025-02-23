Occupants shelled Kherson region: there are casualties and destruction

Kherson region was again subjected to numerous attacks by enemy troops. Both civilian objects and people came under fire. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, enemy drones, artillery and mortar attacks, as well as multiple launch rocket systems caused more destruction.

One of the most damaged was a private house in the village of Dudchany, where FPV drone explosions caused significant damage. In Kherson, a car came under fire, and a police officer was injured and is currently in hospital. He is 22 years old.

Beryslav, which was under UAV attack throughout the day, was damaged by explosions near a local store. Enemy drones also attacked Antonivka, where one of them hit a high-rise building, causing a car to catch fire and injuring a 58-year-old man.

