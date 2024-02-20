Occupants shelled about 25 settlements in Kharkiv region overnight: four people were injured

The Russian army attacked about 25 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday. They fired from multiple rocket launchers and artillery, as well as massively attacked with guided aerial bombs. Four people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the JFO Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

About 25 settlements in Kharkiv region, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kislivka, and other towns, came under enemy artillery and mortar fire: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka and others. Air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Staryi Saltiv, Chorne, Vilkhuvatka, Tabaivka, Pishchane, Synkivka, Kupyansk, and Petropavlivka - wrote Syniehubov on social media.

Details

According to him, on February 20, around 3:00, the enemy shelled Katerynivka village in Kupyansk district. The building of the house of culture, an educational institution, cars and a cafe were damaged. Reportedly, no one was injured.

At 21:00, the enemy attacked the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. A private two-story residential building and a one-story residential building opposite were on fire.

Also at 18:45, Russian troops shelled the outskirts of Zolochiv with multiple rocket launchers. According to Sinegubov, the shelling damaged windows in a private house and windows in an outbuilding. There were no casualties.

At 18:40, massive attacks with guided aerial bombs were launched on Kupyansk. A multi-storey building and a private house were damaged. A woman was wounded, she was not hospitalized - said Syniehubov.

In addition, on at 17:45 the enemy fired with MRLS at the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district. The occupants hit a private household. Rescuers unblocked a 74-year-old woman from the rubble and provided her with medical assistance in a hospital. According to Mr. Syniehubov, at 22:05 the enemy shelled the house again. There were no casualties.

At 11.30, the occupants shelled Oleksandrivka village in Bohodukhiv district with artillery. A farm and cars were damaged. There were no casualties.

At 10:00 a substation was damaged in Vilkhuvatka village, Kupyansk district. There is no electricity supply in the village. There was no fire. There were no injured or killed.

At 10:00 a private house was damaged in Kupyansk as a result of shelling. There were no casualties.

At 9:30, the enemy shelled Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, with artillery. The enterprise was damaged. Two civilian security guards were injured: men aged 37 and 35 - said the head of the RMA.

