Occupants shelled a village in Kherson region with artillery: one person injured

Today, the Russian military shelled Tokarivka village in Kherson region with artillery. A woman was injured in the attack. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

A local resident was injured in a Russian artillery strike on the village of Tokarivka. The 47-year-old victim sustained explosive trauma, partial amputation of a finger on her hand, shrapnel wounds to her head, abdomen, and leg. - the RMA said in a statement.

As noted, the victim was taken to the hospital. Doctors are providing the woman with all the necessary assistance.

