Occupants intensify port operations in Mariupol: two bulk carriers load minerals

Russians have moored two bulk carriers in the port of temporarily occupied Mariupol to load minerals, according to Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol. According to him, the port is working more actively and the occupiers will try to increase the volume. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Andriushchenko, one of the bulk carriers is standing still.

The second bulk carrier (up to 7,000 tons) was launched yesterday for loading minerals (coal, ore, kaolin). It has been loading since the middle of the day until now. According to Mr. Andriushchenko, the bulk carrier will leave the port today or tomorrow with the looted minerals.

From all appearances, the port is indeed working harder and will try to increase its volumes. On the other hand, there is a lack of capacity and labor. Therefore, loading does not take place in parallel, but sequentially. This is the only good thing here - Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

He also noted that "if any pirate ship goes down in the port's waters, it will close the port for a long time, if not forever. All the staff are Russians. And they are here because it is safe. Nothing explodes. Drones do not fly."

That is why, according to Andriushchenko, we should fight piracy using the methods of the UK.