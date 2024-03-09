Occupants hit a house in Kherson with a bomb, causing significant damage

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17084 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 55132 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42462 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 210654 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189776 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176325 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221352 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249315 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155126 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371639 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 15102 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 55132 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 210654 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171176 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189776 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11285 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20293 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20877 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36412 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44214 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Occupants hit a house in Kherson with a bomb, causing significant damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 47816 views

A Russian airstrike hits a residential building in Kherson, injuring a 7-year-old child and two elderly people and causing significant damage.

Occupants hit a house in Kherson with a bomb, causing significant damage

Russian troops shelled localities in the Kherson region yesterday. The invaders hit a multi-storey building in Kherson with an aircraft bomb: a child and two elderly people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

A huge crater in the middle of the yard and a destroyed house are the consequences of the night attack on Kherson. Last night, the Russian army attacked the city with an air bomb. The shell landed near a five-story building, and the house was heavily damaged. 

- the statement reads.

According to Prokudin, the 7-year-old boy who suffered from the shelling is under medical supervision.

The child's life is not in danger

- said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Recall

UNN reported that a 7-year-old boy was wounded in Kherson due to Russian shelling.

It is also known that as a result of Russian shelling in Kherson region, 2 people were killed, 2 more, including a child, were injured, and residential buildings were damaged

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Kherson
