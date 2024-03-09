Occupants hit a house in Kherson with a bomb, causing significant damage

Russian troops shelled localities in the Kherson region yesterday. The invaders hit a multi-storey building in Kherson with an aircraft bomb: a child and two elderly people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

A huge crater in the middle of the yard and a destroyed house are the consequences of the night attack on Kherson. Last night, the Russian army attacked the city with an air bomb. The shell landed near a five-story building, and the house was heavily damaged. - the statement reads.

According to Prokudin, the 7-year-old boy who suffered from the shelling is under medical supervision.

The child's life is not in danger - said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Recall

UNN reported that a 7-year-old boy was wounded in Kherson due to Russian shelling.

It is also known that as a result of Russian shelling in Kherson region, 2 people were killed, 2 more, including a child, were injured, and residential buildings were damaged