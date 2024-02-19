Occupants dropped aerial bombs on a village in Kharkiv region: a woman was rescued from the rubble

The Russian army dropped aircraft bombs on the village of Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv region. According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, there are destroyed houses, one woman was pulled out from under the rubble, UNN reports.

"Around 17:00, Russian occupants shelled the village of Vilkhuvatka in Kupyansk district with guided aerial bombs. Two private houses were destroyed and 10 were damaged. One woman was unblocked from the rubble and is being provided with medical aid," said Colonel Syniehubov.

