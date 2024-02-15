Occupants drop anti-aircraft guns in Kharkiv region: a car with civilians was hit, at least two people were killed
Kyiv • UNN
Two enemy drones hit a civilian car in Kharkiv region, killing a man and his wife. There was also a fire in a private residential building, with two people injured.
In Kharkiv region , two enemy UAVs arrived. According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, a car with civilians was hit, at least two people were killed, UNN reports.
"Two enemy UAVs arrived in the village of Vilkhuvata community. They hit a car with civilians: at least two civilians were killed - a man and his wife," said Colonel Syniehubov.
According to him, there was also a fire in a private house, two people were injured.
All emergency services are working on the spot, summarized the head of the OVA.
