Occupants drop anti-aircraft guns in Kharkiv region: a car with civilians was hit, at least two people were killed

In Kharkiv region , two enemy UAVs arrived. According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, a car with civilians was hit, at least two people were killed, UNN reports.

"Two enemy UAVs arrived in the village of Vilkhuvata community. They hit a car with civilians: at least two civilians were killed - a man and his wife," said Colonel Syniehubov.

According to him, there was also a fire in a private house, two people were injured.

All emergency services are working on the spot, summarized the head of the OVA.

