Occupants concentrated about 50 thousand troops in the Avdiivka sector

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 74710 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118512 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123217 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165126 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165398 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268000 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176905 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166862 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148625 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237984 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100913 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68022 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 40805 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 36937 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 50426 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267998 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237982 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223299 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248757 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234850 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118507 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100545 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100973 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117461 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118089 views
Occupants concentrated about 50 thousand troops in the Avdiivka sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22667 views

The Russians have concentrated about 50,000 troops in the Avdiivka area, threatening Ukrainian supply routes to the city.

In the Avdiivka sector, the Russians have deployed about 50,000 troops, and in case the main logistics artery  to Avdiivka is cut, the Ukrainian command has provided for backup supply routes.

This was reported by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria Regional State Administration Dmytro Lykhovoy during a telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.  

I can say that as of now, the situation on the contact line is dynamic and can change literally every hour. Our troops are making every effort to hold their positions. In case the main logistics artery is cut by the enemy, our command has provided for backup supply routes

- Likhovoy said.

According to him, street fighting has been going on in  Avdiivka for several days now, and the situation dictates a certain change in tactics.  

At the same time, the situation is flexible, it is dynamic... It is tense, but controlled. The enemy is gradually deploying armored groups in the north and south of Avdiivka, and on some days the enemy is working with small assault groups. The day before, the enemy used small infantry assault groups on one section of the contact line, but they consisted of 5-6 brigades at once. This indicates the intensity of the fighting and the enemy's concentration there. In total, the enemy has concentrated about 50 thousand personnel in the Avdiivka sector

- Likhovoy said.  

Defense forces repel attacks at the Avdiivka and Kupyansk directionsdespite the Russians' numerical superiority. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising