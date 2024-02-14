Occupants concentrated about 50 thousand troops in the Avdiivka sector

In the Avdiivka sector, the Russians have deployed about 50,000 troops, and in case the main logistics artery to Avdiivka is cut, the Ukrainian command has provided for backup supply routes.

This was reported by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria Regional State Administration Dmytro Lykhovoy during a telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

I can say that as of now, the situation on the contact line is dynamic and can change literally every hour. Our troops are making every effort to hold their positions. In case the main logistics artery is cut by the enemy, our command has provided for backup supply routes - Likhovoy said.

According to him, street fighting has been going on in Avdiivka for several days now, and the situation dictates a certain change in tactics.

At the same time, the situation is flexible, it is dynamic... It is tense, but controlled. The enemy is gradually deploying armored groups in the north and south of Avdiivka, and on some days the enemy is working with small assault groups. The day before, the enemy used small infantry assault groups on one section of the contact line, but they consisted of 5-6 brigades at once. This indicates the intensity of the fighting and the enemy's concentration there. In total, the enemy has concentrated about 50 thousand personnel in the Avdiivka sector - Likhovoy said.

