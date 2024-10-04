Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region in the morning: there are damages

Today, in the morning, the occupation military started attacking Zaporizhzhia region. Preliminarily, no one was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

The shelling resulted in a hit in Zaporizhzhya district, where the blast wave and shrapnel damaged the windows, facades and roofs of private houses.

Fortunately, according to preliminary information, no one was injured in the attack.

