Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 349 times during the day
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants conducted 349 attacks on 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, drone attacks, MLRS and artillery shelling, which destroyed residential buildings, but no civilian casualties were recorded.
Russian occupants shelled 8 settlements during the day. 349 attacks were recorded, UNN reports .
Details
- The enemy launched an air strike on Novoandriivka.
- 144 UAVs of various modifications attacked Komyshuvakha, Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.
- 11 MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.
- 193 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Orikhove, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.
There were 17 reports of residential destruction. No civilians were injured.
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region 368 times per day02.05.24, 07:13 • 22311 views