Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 349 times during the day

Russian occupants shelled 8 settlements during the day. 349 attacks were recorded, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy launched an air strike on Novoandriivka.

144 UAVs of various modifications attacked Komyshuvakha, Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

11 MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

193 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Orikhove, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were 17 reports of residential destruction. No civilians were injured.

