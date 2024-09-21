Occupants attacked a car with a drone in Nikopol: a woman and a 12-year-old girl were killed

Occupants hit a car with a kamikaze drone in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, there are victims. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

"A 12-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were killed. Two people were wounded - a 4-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man. These are the consequences of the enemy attack on Nikopol. Non-humans hit a car with a kamikaze drone with people in it," said Lysak.

According to him, the victims were hospitalized. The child is "seriously injured". Both are being provided with all the necessary medical care.

