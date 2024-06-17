Occupants attack Poltava with X-59 missile: number of casualties rises to 16

As a result of an enemy strike in Poltava region, the number of victims increased to 16 people, including two children. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Earlier, the enemy hit civilian infrastructure with an X-59 cruise missile. As a result of the strike, civilians were injured - 16 people are currently known to have been injured, including 2 children. Six people were hospitalized. Several multi-storey buildings, a kindergarten, power lines and garages were damaged - the prosecutor's office said.

It is noted that the leadership of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of laws and war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). All possible measures are also being taken to document the crimes committed by the aggressor state.

Recall

The head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin reportedthat Russian troops had hit civilian infrastructure in the Poltava district, there were victims, and there may be people under the rubble.