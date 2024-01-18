Occupants attack Borova in Kharkiv region at night: hospital and ambulance damaged

At night, the Russian military shelled the village of Borova, Izium district, Kharkiv region. The shelling damaged a hospital, an ambulance and houses. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

"On January 18, at approximately 00:20, the Russian military shelled Borova village in Izium district. Residential buildings, outbuildings, a hospital and ambulances were damaged. Preliminary, the occupants shelled the village with multiple rocket launchers," the statement said.

It is noted that the prosecutor's office has launched pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war. Law enforcement officers collected evidence and recorded the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Addendum

Russian troops shelled Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, today, hitting an apartment building. One dead and two wounded are reported.

