NYT: Russian authorities took the entire orphanage in Kherson to Russia and filmed everything for propaganda

Journalists of the New York Times tracked how a whole network of officials and politicians associated with the party of Russian leader Vladimir Putin conducted a campaign to move Ukrainian children, reports UNN.

Details

The article begins with how the Russian invasion met the Kherson children's home, where workers were thinking about how to get fifty children out. There were children with special needs — infants and children under the age of five, some of them had serious disabilities, such as cerebral palsy. They were not orphans, some of their parents were restricted their parental rights; some of their children were removed from dysfunctional families, and some were abandoned.

Under the shelling, employees moved children, their strollers and mattresses to a concrete basement, which the director of the institution Elena Kornienko found via the internet. They also brought food, medicine, electric pumps, and food tubes for the sickest toddlers.

On the same day, the pastor of a local church learned about the predicament of the children's home. He convinced the staff to take the children to his church, where he could at least provide them with warmth, light, and food.

Soon their fears were justified: on April 25, 2022, Russian officials found the children. They moved her almost 300 km from home, all the while filming children for their propaganda videos.

Through social networks and the same propaganda videos, journalists of the New York Times about followed the movement of these children and analyzed a number of messages in Russian social networks. According to experts in the field of law, what happened to children in the future may constitute a war crime.

