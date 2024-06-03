NYT: Russian authorities took the entire orphanage in Kherson to Russia and filmed everything for propaganda

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

NYT: Russian authorities took the entire orphanage in Kherson to Russia and filmed everything for propaganda

NYT: Russian authorities took the entire orphanage in Kherson to Russia and filmed everything for propaganda

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian authorities forcibly moved an entire orphanage from Kherson, Ukraine, to Russia, filming the process on video for propaganda purposes, which experts believe may constitute a war crime.

Journalists of the New York Times tracked how a whole network of officials and politicians associated with the party of Russian leader Vladimir Putin conducted a campaign to move Ukrainian children, reports UNN.

Details

The article begins with how the Russian invasion met the Kherson children's home, where workers were thinking about how to get fifty children out. There were children with special needs — infants and children under the age of five, some of them had serious disabilities, such as cerebral palsy. They were not orphans, some of their parents were restricted their parental rights; some of their children were removed from dysfunctional families, and some were abandoned.

Under the shelling, employees moved children, their strollers and mattresses to a concrete basement, which the director of the institution Elena Kornienko found via the internet. They also brought food, medicine, electric pumps, and food tubes for the sickest toddlers.

On the same day, the pastor of a local church learned about the predicament of the children's home. He convinced the staff to take the children to his church, where he could at least provide them with warmth, light, and food.

Soon their fears were justified: on April 25, 2022, Russian officials found the children. They moved her almost 300 km from home, all the while filming children for their propaganda videos.

Through social networks and the same propaganda videos, journalists of the New York Times about followed the movement of these children and analyzed a number of messages in Russian social networks. According to experts in the field of law, what happened to children in the future may constitute a war crime.

The number of children affected by the war has increased in Ukraine01.06.24, 11:19 • 27760 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
khersonKherson

