Number of casualties from Russian strike on Kramatorsk rises to 19

At least two people were killed in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk, and 19 people were reported injured . This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .

Details

2 killed and 19 wounded - this is the information on the attack on Kramatorsk as of 18:30. Earlier, the Russians struck with two guided aerial bombs - Filashkin said.

He also spoke with law enforcement and rescue workers. The head of the RMA instructed the city military administration and relevant services to provide people with all the necessary assistance.

Search and rescue operation continues - there may be people under the rubble - summarized the head of the Donetsk RMA.

Recall

Donetsk police said that on September 25 , Russian troops struck Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, with casualties and partially destroyed multi-storey buildings.