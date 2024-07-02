Number of casualties from Russian attacks in Nikopol region rises to 4
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were killed and 11 injured as a result of Russian artillery shelling of Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging several buildings and infrastructure.
Two more people were killed in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region during a Russian artillery attack. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Details
Pokrovske village community in the Nikopol region. We received tragic news from there. According to the updated information, two people were killed there due to enemy artillery shelling . A man and a woman. That's four victims of Russian executioners in the area today
Another 5 private houses and an outbuilding were also damaged as a result of the attack . A minibus and a power line were damaged.
Recall
During the day, on July 2, Russian occupation forces shelled the territory of Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. At least 11 people were wounded as a result of the enemy attacks.