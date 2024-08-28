Number of casualties from Russian attack on Kupyansk rises to 16

As a result of the Russian attack on Kupyansk, which took place on the afternoon of August 28, 16 people have already been injured. This was stated by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that law enforcement officers are among the latest victims.

As of 21:45, the number of injured increased to 16 people: two more police officers sought medical assistance - the prosecutor's office summarized.

Recall

As the prosecutor's office found out , on August 28, around 16:00, the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the city of Kupyansk. According to preliminary data, Russian troops struck the city with a FAB-500 from the UMPK.