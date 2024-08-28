Number of casualties from Russian attack on Kupyansk rises to 16

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124205 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128407 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 210618 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159811 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156634 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144530 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204917 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112577 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192854 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105180 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 91666 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 66297 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103773 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100573 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 52297 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 210627 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 204924 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192858 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219428 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207266 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 29608 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 44877 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153018 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152109 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156089 views
Number of casualties from Russian attack on Kupyansk rises to 16

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28380 views

A Russian air strike on Kupyansk on August 28 injured 16 people, including law enforcement officers. According to the prosecutor's office, Russian troops used a FAB-500 bomb from the UMPK.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kupyansk, which took place on the afternoon of August 28, 16 people have already been injured. This was stated by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that law enforcement officers are among the latest victims.

As of 21:45, the number of injured increased to 16 people: two more police officers sought medical assistance

- the prosecutor's office summarized. 

Recall

As the prosecutor's office found out , on August 28, around 16:00, the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the city of Kupyansk. According to preliminary data, Russian troops struck the city with a FAB-500 from the UMPK.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

