"Nuclear Blackmail is a Stable Practice of the Putin Regime" - DIU on Russia's statements on nuclear exercises

Nuclear blackmail remains a common practice of the Putin regime. New nuclear exercises are not groundbreaking news. We should expect a lot of information injections, but not all of them need to be responded to. This was stated by a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

So far, we are not seeing anything new here, except for the informational effect and statements. (...) Nuclear blackmail is a stable practice of the Putin regime. There is no epoch-making news here - Yusov said, reacting to a new statement by the Russian Federation regarding "exercises and tests of tactical nuclear weapons.

He noted that all the information is being collected, and all the special services of the free world are working on it.

"The enemy has committed similar provocations before and is preparing them in the future. Now there will be a lot of information injections, and not all of them need to be responded to," Yusov added.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian General Staff has begun preparations for the upcoming exercises to practically test the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Upcoming tactical nuclear weapons exercises by the Russian armed forces are linked to Western statements about sending Western troops to Ukraine, said dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov