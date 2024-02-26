$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
"Now we must do everything to resolve the situation": proposals for border settlement handed over to Brussels and Warsaw - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25266 views

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy says his government has submitted proposals to the European Commission and Poland to resolve problems on the Ukrainian-Polish border, where Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic.

"Now we must do everything to resolve the situation": proposals for border settlement handed over to Brussels and Warsaw - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian government has prepared proposals on how to resolve problematic issues on the border with Poland. They have already been submitted to the European Commission and colleagues from Poland. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the "Made in Ukraine" forum, an UNN correspondent reports.

The Ukrainian government has prepared proposals on how to solve the problematic issues on the border with Poland. These proposals were submitted to the European Commission and shared with our colleagues from Poland. Now we need to do everything to resolve the situation. We need to resolve it calmly, pragmatically, and make the relevant proposals work

- Zelensky said.

The President thanked all Ukrainian farmers and entrepreneurs for understanding the challenges and for their very decent behavior on the border of Ukraine.

Recall

Polish farmers continue to block traffic for trucks at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. About 2,200 trucks are queuing to enter Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
