Nova Poshta Airlines receives permission to operate international flights from Lviv and Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Supernova Airlines, a subsidiary of Nova Poshta, has received permission to operate regular international flights from Lviv and Kyiv starting November 1. The company will operate flights to Prague 7 times a week.
Supernova Airlines, a subsidiary of the NOVA group of companies (Nova Poshta), has been allowed to operate regular international flights from Lviv and Kyiv since November 1. This was reported by the specialized publication Kryla, citing the order of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine dated 10/21/2024, UNN reports.
SUPERNRMA AIRLINES has obtained the rights to operate Lviv - Prague and Kyiv - Prague air routes with a frequency of 7 flights per week for scheduled international air transportation. The rights were granted with the following validity period: from 01.11.2024 for an unlimited period
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has been informed of the relevant information for the appointment.
Earlier it was reported that Supernova Airlines' own Boeing 737-800SF aircraft made its first flight under the flag of Ukraine and with Ukrainian registration marks UR-NPA.
Supernova Airlines is a newly established subsidiary of the NOVA Group of companies, which aims to provide fast delivery of mail, e-commerce and cargo on mainline routes to and from Ukraine.
On January 6, 2023, the airline received a Ukrainian operator's certificate, which allows it to start cargo flights.