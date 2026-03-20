Not Heraskevych - Ukrainian skeleton racer claims title of best young athlete in the country

Photo: www.instagram.com/lavreniuk.yaroslav

After a sensational performance at the World Championship, 18-year-old Ukrainian skeleton racer Yaroslav Lavreniuk found himself among the main contenders for the title of the best young athlete of the month in Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the statement of the NOC of Ukraine.

Details

The relevant information appeared on the official Telegram channel of the NOC. By the way, determining the best athlete each month has already become a good tradition for the organization.

Undoubtedly, Lavreniuk's phenomenal result at the Junior World Championship in Altenberg was a more than significant reason for his inclusion in the list of candidates. The Ukrainian won two gold medals at once - in the U20 and U23 categories, demonstrating the best time in the sum of two heats. It is worth adding that this is a historic achievement for Ukraine in skeleton.

It is also important that Lavreniuk's success is not accidental. He consistently shows high results in the international arena and is gradually moving into the status of one of the leaders of the new generation of Ukrainian winter sports.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote about how the NOC of Ukraine recognized 17-year-old Ukrainian biathlete Taras Tarasiuk as the best athlete of February for his silver medal at the World Championship in Arber. This is the athlete's first individual award at such a level.