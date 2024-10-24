Norway will ban children under 15 from using social networks
The Norwegian government intends to ban the use of social media for children under 15. It plans to amend the law on personal data and develop an age verification mechanism to combat the “power of algorithms.
It is noted that in this way, the ruling Labor Party seeks to combat the "power of algorithms" that predispose children to a "one-sided perception of reality," as well as to help parents who "want to protect their children but cannot say a clear ‘no’ to them.
Norway already has a ban on social media accounts for those under the age of 13. Nevertheless, more than half of nine-year-olds, 58% of ten-year-olds, and 72% of eleven-year-olds use social media, according to a study by the Norwegian Media Authority.
The government has promised to introduce additional safeguards to ensure that children cannot circumvent the age limit. It plans to amend the Law on Personal Data to require social media users to be 15 years old to consent to the processing of personal information. In addition, the government intends to develop a special mechanism for age verification.
