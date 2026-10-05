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Norway plans to ban AI glasses in some public places

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

The Norwegian government is preparing a temporary ban on AI glasses in crowded places due to the risk of covert recording. A complete ban is not planned.

Norway plans to ban AI glasses in some public places

The Norwegian government said on Monday, October 5, that it plans to propose a temporary ban on the use of artificial intelligence glasses in certain places, expressing concern that people could be photographed, filmed, or recorded on audio without their knowledge. UNN reports this with reference to Reuters.

Details

The proposal reflects a broader global backlash against camera-equipped smart glasses due to privacy concerns, the publication notes.

In the Netherlands and Belgium, one of the chains suspended sales of Meta smart glasses — what they fear02.10.26, 22:56 • 26532 views

The ban could apply to places where the public regularly gathers, such as parks, beaches, museums, shopping centres, and public events, the government said in a statement.

"I am concerned that new, powerful technologies are being introduced in which people risk being photographed, filmed, or recorded on audio without knowing about it," said the country's Minister of Digitalisation and Public Administration, Torgeir Mikalssen.

It could also apply to schools, playgrounds, and youth clubs, as well as places where privacy is important, such as doctors' offices, swimming pools, and gyms with changing rooms.

The government said it was not considering a total ban, and that private use and use in places where others are not at risk of being filmed without their consent would still be permitted.

The government said it would examine which technologies the ban would cover, including whether it would apply to glasses with a camera and audio recording, glasses with a camera and artificial intelligence functions, as well as other wearable technologies with a camera, audio recording, and/or artificial intelligence.

The minority government said it would present a bill to parliament as soon as possible and would also establish an expert group to advise on permanent national regulation of wearable technologies.

In France, cases of women being secretly filmed using "smart" glasses are under investigation23.09.26, 10:22 • 5060 views

Julia Shramko

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