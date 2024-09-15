North of Donetsk region is without electricity as a result of Russian shelling

Part of Donetsk region is without electricity due to the actions of Russian invaders. UNN writes with a reference to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin.

As a result of the Russian Federation's attacks, northern Donetsk region lost power in the morning of September 15. According to Vadim Filashkin, head of Donetsk RMA, as soon as the security situation allows, specialists will start repair work to restore power supply.

Recall

Occupied Donetsk suffers from a critical water shortage. Local collaborators have “solved” the problem, and now mud is flowing from the taps, which is the result of the invaders' actions, in particular, the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

Russian troops shelled Donetsk region. One civilian was killed in Tsukuryno over the last day. Three more people were injured in the region.

