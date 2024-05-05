North Korean Ambassador Says New Sanctions Monitoring Groups Against North Korea Will Fail

North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations has called the efforts of America and its allies to create new groups to monitor sanctions against the country unsuccessful. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

North Korea's representative to the UN, Ambassador Kim Song, said that joint efforts by the United States and its allies to establish new sanctions monitoring groups against North Korea are failing.

Hostile forces may create a second and third expert group in the future, but over time, all of them will certainly be self-destructive - Kim Song said .

This statement came in the context of a joint statement issued this week in which the United States and its partners called for the continuation of the work of the UN panel of experts overseeing sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs.

