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"No one wanted to hang up": the Kremlin praised Putin and Trump's "friendly conversation"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13934 views

Putin and Trump talked for an hour and a half about Ukraine and the humanitarian situation in Oleshky. The leaders did not set a date for the meeting.

"No one wanted to hang up": the Kremlin praised Putin and Trump's "friendly conversation"

The phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump lasted an hour and a half and was friendly in nature. According to Russian dictator's aide Yuri Ushakov, the interlocutors did not even want to be the first to end the call, UNN reports.

Details

The phone conversation between Putin and Trump lasted an hour and a half; it was friendly, and neither wanted to hang up first  

- Ushakov said.

Ushakov said that Trump warmly congratulated Putin on his birthday, wished him success, and conveyed greetings from U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

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At the same time, the leaders did not discuss specific dates for a personal meeting, although both allegedly plan to attend the APEC summit in China in December.

What Putin said about Ukraine

According to Ushakov, Putin assured Trump of his readiness for a diplomatic settlement of the war, but emphasized that the goals of Russia's invasion remain unchanged.

In addition, the Kremlin said that following Ukrainian attacks on election day, Moscow would still decide when to resume negotiations.

The parties also agreed to maintain contact regarding the humanitarian situation in Oleshky, with the participation of Melania Trump's office.

Putin issued a statement after a phone call with Trump – the Kremlin revealed details of the talks09.10.26, 23:20 • 19228 views

Stepan Haftko

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