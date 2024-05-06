No one in Europe is safe as long as the war in Ukraine continues - Polish Defense Minister

No one in Europe will be safe as long as the war in Ukraine continues. Therefore, European countries should not get used to and put up with the war of the Russian Federation, said Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh during a speech at the conference of the defense and security sector in Central and Eastern Europe - Defence24 Days. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

No one in Europe is safe as long as there is war in Europe. No one in Europe is safe as long as Russia is raising its weapons to the highest level and demonstrating such aggression. We must never get used to war - Kosinyak-Kamysh said.

The Polish Defense Minister emphasized that the key task of the EU is to transition the arms industry to the "direct threat" mode.

"We cannot be behind those who arm themselves from morning to night seven days a week. We have to catch up or even exceed the production capacity of the 'evil empire'. We must do this not only in Poland, but in the whole of Europe. The arms industry must be the foundation of the next years of the EU's work," Kosiniak-Kamysh emphasized.

According to the minister, in order to have peace in Europe, we need to support Ukraine today. Kosiniak-Kamysh assured that Poland would continue to do so militarily and humanitarianly, while expressing hope for solidarity in economic cooperation.

"We are transferring our equipment to (Ukraine - ed.) because we understand that there is a struggle for the security of Poland and Europe and today there is no alternative to assistance for Ukraine. But we also expect partnership in the field of economy, in economic relations. Solidarity is a bilateral principle," Kosiniak-Kamysh said.

