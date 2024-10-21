No hugging for more than 3 minutes: a restrictive sign was installed at the New Zealand airport

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

No hugging for more than 3 minutes: a restrictive sign was installed at the New Zealand airport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13424 views

Farewell hugs from loved ones can lead to trouble at a New Zealand airport if they last more than three minutes.

No hugging for more than 3 minutes: a restrictive sign was installed at the New Zealand airport

Dunedin International Airport in New Zealand has introduced a three-minute hug limit as part of efforts to improve security and maintain traffic in the landing zone. UNN reports with reference to The Guardian. 

A sign installed in the airport's passenger drop-off area warns: “The maximum hugging time is 3 minutes. For longer goodbyes, please use the parking lot.

Dan de Bono, the head of Dunedin Airport, said that the warning signs in the passenger drop-off area can be “quite intense” and include threats to clamp down on wheels or impose fines, which the airport would like to avoid.

“It's an airport, and these drop-off points are normal places to say goodbye,” De Bono said, adding that too many people stand in the drop-off area for a long time.

“There is no room for others. It's about giving others the opportunity to embrace,” said the airport manager. 

Election campaign: Trump tries on the role of a McDonald's cook21.10.24, 04:53 • 19358 views

According to de Bono, sometimes travelers use the landing zone to make love at the last minute.

“Airports are centers of emotion... Over the years, our employees have seen a lot of interesting things,” added  de Bono. 

He also said that the new sign “caused quite a stir”.

Critics in the Facebook post, which received tens of thousands of views and comments, said the airport cannot dictate how long hugs can be given, with one commenter calling the rule “inhumane.” Others praised the airport for its friendly approach, at a time when airports around the world are imposing fees for passenger disembarkation.

According to de Bono, the airport will not have a special “hug police” unit to enforce this rule, but employees can politely ask those standing in the parking lot to move to another location.

We are not here to tell people how long they should hug, but to say: “Please move away and make room for others.

Meta fired staff for buying toothpaste instead of lunches19.10.24, 11:34 • 70489 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

