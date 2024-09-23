No excess of harmful substances is recorded in the Desna River in Kyiv Oblast - Ministry of Environment

In the Desna River in Kyiv region, no excess of harmful substances is recorded, the water quality at water intake points is within normal limits, there are no fish kills, and dissolved oxygen levels are normal. Also, the repeated pollution moving along the Sejm River channel does not pose the same threat as the previous one. This was reported by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"In the Kyiv region today, the water quality, especially at the water intake points, we constantly take water samples there, we constantly analyze it, no excess of harmful substances is recorded, there is no fish death, and dissolved oxygen levels are also normal. The situation is stabilizing. There is no movement of pollution in the Kyiv region. The water has also brightened along the entire length of the Desna River in Chernihiv Oblast. There are fewer unpleasant odors and no fish pestilence is observed at all. The river is recovering, but a new spot of pollution along the Seim is being recorded, but its concentration is much lower than the previous one," said Hrynchuk.

Recall

Re-contamination is moving along the Sejm River channel. In particular, in Baturyn, darkening of the water and a slight specific odor have already been recorded.