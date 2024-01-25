No electricity shortage, power outages in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv region due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 93017 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110797 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140546 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137924 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176389 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171680 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283047 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178215 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167216 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106917 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 87780 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 40227 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 62336 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 49462 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 93017 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283047 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250628 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235746 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261034 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 49462 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140546 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106828 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106823 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122919 views
No electricity shortage, power outages in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv region due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32478 views

Despite adverse weather conditions and hostile shelling that caused power outages in several regions, Ukraine is not experiencing a shortage of electricity, as it has enough of its own generation and two units of generating equipment in reserve. The Ministry of Energy is calling for a reduction in load during peak hours.

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, with two units of generating equipment in reserve. Due to the bad weather, 45 settlements in three regions are without electricity. In Kharkiv, 700 homes are still without power after enemy attacks, and due to enemy shelling , equipment was damaged in Mykolaiv region, and wind power plants are partially unloaded, with blackouts. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

"There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Domestic generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers," the statement said.

As indicated, two buildings and a TPP unit were put out of service for emergency repairs, while two TPP units were returned to operation after short-term repairs. Two units of generating equipment are in reserve.

"The system is balanced. Stabilization schedules of outages are not applied," the statement said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy noted that reducing the load on the power system during peak consumption hours (from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00) is important. The Ministry of Energy calls for the transfer of consumption of energy-intensive appliances to another time.

Consequences of shelling

The enemy shelling reportedly damaged equipment at one of the substations in Mykolaiv region. "As a result, wind power plants were partially unloaded, and three settlements (more than 1,100 consumers) were cut off from electricity," the Energy Ministry said.

Low-pressure gas pipelines in Marganets and Nikopol were damaged as a result of the hostilities. Some customers are disconnected.

Kryvyi Rih district suffered a drone attack from Russia at night, there is damage to the enterprise - RMA25.01.24, 08:46 • 25417 views

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 5,737 MWh, while no exports are expected.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.61 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the statement said.

De-energization

Due to the bad weather, 45 settlements in three regions are without power. In Zakarpattia region, 25 settlements (over 7.3 thousand consumers) are without electricity, in Lviv region - 17 settlements (1700 consumers), in Kirovograd region - 400 consumers in three settlements.

Snowfall and wind left 17 settlements in Lviv region without electricity25.01.24, 09:00 • 31909 views

"In Kharkiv, power engineers continue to eliminate the consequences of hostile shelling on January 22. Power was supplied to the switchboards of 6 five-story buildings. More than 700 consumers remain without power," the statement reads. 

Almost 2,000 metering points in Kharkiv region were powered up yesterday. As of this morning, more than 16.4 thousand consumers remain without power. There is also information about the shelling of a number of settlements - almost 2,000 consumers were left without power, the Ministry of Energy noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy

