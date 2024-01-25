Snowfall and wind left 17 settlements in Lviv region without electricity

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102958 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113355 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143618 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140189 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177618 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172168 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284735 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178286 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167298 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148881 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Snowfall and wind left 17 settlements in Lviv region without electricity

Snowfall and wind left 17 settlements in Lviv region without electricity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31910 views

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, 17 settlements in Lviv region, most of them in the Stryi direction, are without power. Crews are currently working to restore power supply.

In the Lviv region, bad weather left 17 settlements without electricity , the head of the Lviv regional administration Maksym Kozytskyi said on Thursday, UNN reports.

As of this hour, 17 settlements in the Lviv region are without power due to wind gusts and snowfall. Of these, 3 are fully and 14 partially cut off.

- Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

Most of all, he said, on the Stryi direction.

11 teams of Lvivoblenergo are working to restore power supply. We have engaged 46 specialists and 16 units of equipment.

Due to bad weather, 83 settlements in Lviv region are without power supply24.01.24, 17:28 • 26838 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

