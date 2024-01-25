Snowfall and wind left 17 settlements in Lviv region without electricity

In the Lviv region, bad weather left 17 settlements without electricity , the head of the Lviv regional administration Maksym Kozytskyi said on Thursday, UNN reports.

As of this hour, 17 settlements in the Lviv region are without power due to wind gusts and snowfall. Of these, 3 are fully and 14 partially cut off. - Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

Most of all, he said, on the Stryi direction.

11 teams of Lvivoblenergo are working to restore power supply. We have engaged 46 specialists and 16 units of equipment.

Due to bad weather, 83 settlements in Lviv region are without power supply