No electricity shortage in Ukraine, no blackout schedules applied - Ministry of Energy

Currently, there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, the power system is balanced and domestic generation covers the needs of consumers. The Ministry of Energy is still urging Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption during peak weekend hours to stabilize the energy system in the context of the war with Russia.
Generation and consumption
The Ministry of Energy notes that there is no shortage of electricity in the power system, and domestic generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. Commercial electricity imports are planned.
There was an emergency shutdown of a TPP unit, which was brought back online in half an hour. We have three units and two buildings of thermal power plants in reserve, which will be connected to the grid if necessary. The system is balanced. No stabilization outage schedules are applied
The Ministry emphasizes that it is necessary to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours - on weekends from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 18:00 to 20:00.
Consequences of the shelling
As a result of the hostilities, 110 kV lines and a substation in Donetsk region were de-energized, leaving a mine and household consumers without power. Import/export. For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 4000 MWh, while exports are not expected.
Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that Ukraine plans to start construction of four nuclear reactors this yearto compensate for the losses in the energy sector caused by the war with Russia.
