No electricity shortage in Ukraine, no blackout schedules applied - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73813 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118344 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123091 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165012 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165337 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267892 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176886 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166855 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148617 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237906 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Actual
No electricity shortage in Ukraine, no blackout schedules applied - Ministry of Energy

No electricity shortage in Ukraine, no blackout schedules applied - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107272 views

Currently, there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, the power system is balanced and domestic generation covers the needs of consumers. The Ministry of Energy is still urging Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption during peak weekend hours to stabilize the energy system in the context of the war with Russia.

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, the system is balanced, the Ministry of Energy reported on Sunday, UNN reported .

Details

Generation and consumption

   The Ministry of Energy notes that there is no shortage of electricity in the power system, and domestic generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. Commercial electricity imports are planned.

There was an emergency shutdown of a TPP unit, which was brought back online in half an hour. We have three units and two buildings of thermal power plants in reserve, which will be connected to the grid if necessary. The system is balanced. No stabilization outage schedules are applied

In 2022-2023, more than 660 MW of renewable energy capacity was commissioned in Ukraine26.01.24, 18:01 • 25378 views

The Ministry emphasizes that it is necessary to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours - on weekends from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 18:00 to 20:00.

Consequences of the shelling

 As a result of the hostilities, 110 kV lines and a substation in Donetsk region were de-energized, leaving a mine and household consumers without power. Import/export. For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 4000 MWh, while exports are not expected.

Recall

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that Ukraine plans to start construction of four nuclear reactors this yearto compensate for the losses in the energy sector caused by the war with Russia. 

Despite the absence of a deficit: The Ministry of Energy calls on Ukrainians to reduce the load on the power system during peak hours27.01.24, 11:03 • 90027 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomy

