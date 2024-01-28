No electricity shortage in Ukraine, no blackout schedules applied - Ministry of Energy

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, the system is balanced, the Ministry of Energy reported on Sunday, UNN reported .

Details

Generation and consumption

The Ministry of Energy notes that there is no shortage of electricity in the power system, and domestic generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. Commercial electricity imports are planned.

There was an emergency shutdown of a TPP unit, which was brought back online in half an hour. We have three units and two buildings of thermal power plants in reserve, which will be connected to the grid if necessary. The system is balanced. No stabilization outage schedules are applied - the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.

In 2022-2023, more than 660 MW of renewable energy capacity was commissioned in Ukraine

The Ministry emphasizes that it is necessary to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours - on weekends from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 18:00 to 20:00.

Consequences of the shelling

As a result of the hostilities, 110 kV lines and a substation in Donetsk region were de-energized, leaving a mine and household consumers without power. Import/export. For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 4000 MWh, while exports are not expected.

Recall

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that Ukraine plans to start construction of four nuclear reactors this yearto compensate for the losses in the energy sector caused by the war with Russia.

