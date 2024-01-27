Despite the absence of a deficit: The Ministry of Energy calls on Ukrainians to reduce the load on the power system during peak hours

Despite the emergency shutdown of a power unit at one of the thermal power plants, there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine . This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

There is no shortage of electricity. Domestic generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. The agency adds that commercial electricity imports are also planned.

Generation and consumption

It is noted that yesterday a power unit was shut down at one of the TPPs due to minor technological violations. Its operation was restored during the day.

At one of the thermal power plants, the staff shut down the boiler due to technological violations. As a result, the plant partially reduced its capacity. The facility is currently fully operational. A CHPP at an industrial plant was also shut down. There were no disruptions in heat supply.

There are two thermal generation units in reserve, which will be put into operation if necessary. The situation is under control. Outage schedules are not applied - the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.

The ministry emphasizes that the load on the power system should be reduced during peak consumption hours - on weekends from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 18:00 to 20:00.

Consequences of shelling

An overhead line in Chernihiv region was damaged as a result of hostile shelling. 359 household consumers in 6 settlements were left without electricity.

Networks status

In Poltava region, a technological malfunction in the power grid caused a power outage in household consumers and administrative buildings, including a boiler house and a maternity hospital.

All of them were initially powered by generators, and later by a backup connection scheme.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 10,608 MWh. No exports are expected.

Recall

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that this year Ukraine plans to start construction of four nuclear reactorsto compensate for the losses in the energy sector due to the war with Russia.