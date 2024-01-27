Despite the absence of a deficit: The Ministry of Energy calls on Ukrainians to reduce the load on the power system during peak hours

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 49067 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106929 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135610 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134591 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174548 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170985 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280131 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178138 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167128 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148794 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102186 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101865 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103833 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 67260 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 39365 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 48934 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280121 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248135 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233303 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258678 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29550 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135597 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105613 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105637 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121809 views
Actual
Despite the absence of a deficit: The Ministry of Energy calls on Ukrainians to reduce the load on the power system during peak hours

Despite the absence of a deficit: The Ministry of Energy calls on Ukrainians to reduce the load on the power system during peak hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 90028 views

The Ministry of Energy assures that domestic generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. The ministry adds that commercial electricity imports are also planned.

Despite the emergency shutdown of a power unit at one of the thermal power plants, there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine . This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

There is no shortage of electricity. Domestic generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. The agency adds that commercial electricity imports are also planned. 

Generation and consumption 

It is noted that yesterday a power unit was shut down at one of the TPPs due to minor technological violations. Its operation was restored during the day. 

At one of the thermal power plants, the staff shut down the boiler due to technological violations. As a result, the plant partially reduced its capacity. The facility is currently fully operational. A CHPP at an industrial plant was also shut down. There were no disruptions in heat supply. 

There are two thermal generation units in reserve, which will be put into operation if necessary. The situation is under control. Outage schedules are not applied 

- the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.

The ministry emphasizes that the load on the power system should be reduced during peak consumption hours - on weekends from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 18:00 to 20:00.

Consequences of shelling

An overhead line in Chernihiv region was damaged as a result of hostile shelling. 359 household consumers in 6 settlements were left without electricity.

Networks status 

In Poltava region, a technological malfunction in the power grid caused a power outage in household consumers and administrative buildings, including a boiler house and a maternity hospital.

Electricity consumption by Ukrainian industry increased by almost 40% in winter - Ministry of Energy26.01.24, 13:33 • 24659 views

All of them were initially powered by generators, and later by a backup connection scheme.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 10,608 MWh. No exports are expected.

Recall

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that this year Ukraine plans to start construction of four nuclear reactorsto compensate for the losses in the energy sector due to the war with Russia.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

Contact us about advertising