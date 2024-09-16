ukenru
No contamination of tap water in Brovarska hromada - mayor

No contamination of tap water in Brovarska hromada - mayor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14334 views

The mayor of Brovary said that the water in the city meets the standards amid the pollution of the Desna River.

The water supplied to the homes of residents of the Brovary community meets all regulatory standards. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on his Telegram channel , UNN reports

Details

"According to Brovaryteplovodoenergia, the company conducts  daily monitoring laboratory tests of the water condition in the city water supply system.

As of September 16, the quality of water supplied to the homes of Brovary residents fully complies with the regulatory standards," wrote Ihor Sapozhko. 

The mayor added that detailed reports  on water quality are published twice a day on the page of Brovaryteplovodoenergia on the social network, and urged community members to trust only official sources.

Recall

The discharge of wastewater from a sugar factory in the city of Tiotkino, Russia, caused pollution of the Seim River, which flows into the Desna, with organic matter, leading to massive fish kills.

Due to the biological contamination of the water in the Seim and Desna rivers, the State Environmental Inspectorate reports catching 17 tons of dead fish and estimates the damage at over UAH 200 million.

And on September 9 , a spot of pollution in the Desna River had already reached Chernihiv, with an unpleasant odor and a fish kill.

According to environmentalists, it will now take 2-3 years to restore the ecosystems of the Seim and Desna rivers.

According to the Ministry of Environment, contaminated water from the Desna River could have reached Kyiv region on September 14-16.

Pollution of the Desna River: the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection names the risks of harmful substances entering the water intake in Kyiv10.09.24, 19:24 • 101799 views

