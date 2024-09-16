No contamination of tap water in Brovarska hromada - mayor

The water supplied to the homes of residents of the Brovary community meets all regulatory standards. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on his Telegram channel , UNN reports .

Details

"According to Brovaryteplovodoenergia, the company conducts daily monitoring laboratory tests of the water condition in the city water supply system.

As of September 16, the quality of water supplied to the homes of Brovary residents fully complies with the regulatory standards," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

The mayor added that detailed reports on water quality are published twice a day on the page of Brovaryteplovodoenergia on the social network, and urged community members to trust only official sources.

Recall

The discharge of wastewater from a sugar factory in the city of Tiotkino, Russia, caused pollution of the Seim River, which flows into the Desna, with organic matter, leading to massive fish kills.

Due to the biological contamination of the water in the Seim and Desna rivers, the State Environmental Inspectorate reports catching 17 tons of dead fish and estimates the damage at over UAH 200 million.

And on September 9 , a spot of pollution in the Desna River had already reached Chernihiv, with an unpleasant odor and a fish kill.

According to environmentalists, it will now take 2-3 years to restore the ecosystems of the Seim and Desna rivers.

According to the Ministry of Environment, contaminated water from the Desna River could have reached Kyiv region on September 14-16.

