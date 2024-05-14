No alternative to detention: court reconsiders decision on man who threatened police with weapons in Brovary

Today, the Kyiv City Court of Appeal reviewed the measure of restraint imposed on a suspect who threw and threatened police officers with weapons and decided to keep him in custody without the possibility of bail, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv regional police.

Today, on May 14, the Kyiv Court of Appeal, at the request of the prosecutor of the Darnytsia Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Defense of the Central Region, imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention for two months without the possibility of bail - the statement said.

Context

On May 8, a drunken 50-year-old man committed an offense in an institution. The police arrived at the scene, but the offender continued to commit hooliganism and began to throw himself at the police and threatened them with weapons. The suspect was served a notice of suspicion for hooliganism, threats to kill police officers and inflict bodily harm.

Subsequently, the Brovary City District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for two months with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 242,000. The prosecutor's office and the investigation filed an appeal against this decision with the Court of Appeal.