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Nikolov earned UAH 5.3 million from cooperation with Shabunin's CPK and did not pay UAH 900,000 in taxes to the army - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

Danylo Hetmantsev stated that since 2022, Yurii Nikolov has received UAH 5.3 million as an individual entrepreneur. According to him, UAH 0.9 million was not paid to the army.

Nikolov earned UAH 5.3 million from cooperation with Shabunin's CPK and did not pay UAH 900,000 in taxes to the army - MP
Yurii Nikolov

Yurii Nikolov turned out to be one of the entrepreneurs among the 199 individual entrepreneurs friendly to Shabunin, through whom the Anti-Corruption Action Centre optimizes its taxes. Since 2022, Nikolov has received UAH 5.3 million, of which he failed to pay UAH 0.9 million to the army. This was written by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Finance Committee and People's Deputy of Ukraine Danylo Hetmantsev, reports UNN.

Nikolov is Shabunin's individual entrepreneur. Yes, he is an entrepreneur from the CPC's friendly two-hundred-strong business community, which united for the sake of a common (business?) anti-corruption cause. Since 2022, Nikolov has received UAH 5.3 million for his hourly participation in the patriotic, selfless movement, of which the patriot failed to pay UAH 0.9 million to the army. Therefore, Yurii can confidently be called Vitalii's favorite individual entrepreneur 

– the MP noted.

He is convinced that this is precisely what lies at the heart of the long evenings spent together by Nikolov and Shabunin.

Yurii Nikolov, who pompously calls himself a "journalist" and an "investigator," is still an underachiever at a respectable age. But, as they say, "knock, and the door will be opened," so Yura does not give up hope, spending his evenings on air with the already familiar-to-us Vitalii Shabunin, competing in patriotism, glorifying the eternal war, and throwing dirt at those who still allow themselves not to be enthusiastic enough about anti-corruption activists 

– the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee emphasized.

Earlier, Hetmantsev published information that in 2025 Shabunin's CPC underpaid UAH 5.96 million to the budget, and UAH 22.6 million since the beginning of the full-scale war. The scheme involves 199 individual entrepreneurs under the simplified tax system.

Lilia Podolyak

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