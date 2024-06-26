Nikolayevshchina suffered a rocket attack, there was a fire

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91863 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104096 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120458 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189665 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233952 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143548 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369282 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181780 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149644 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197933 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65879 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73513 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100708 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86715 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31396 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91863 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86723 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104097 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100713 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120459 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1458 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4706 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11867 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13502 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17470 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Nikolayevshchina suffered a rocket attack, there was a fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24096 views

Nikolaev was subjected to rocket fire, as a result of which a fire broke out in an open area outside of settlements, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters, there were no injuries.

Nikolayevshchina suffered a rocket attack, there was a fire

On the night of June 26, at about 00:00, the Mykolaiv district was subjected to a rocket attack. This was announced in the Telegram channel by the chairman of the Nikolaev RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of falling debris, dry grass caught fire in an open area outside of populated areas. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no injuries.

Also, according to the RMA, on the night of June 25, at 22:23, the Kutsurub community was under enemy artillery fire. There were no injuries.

In addition, on the night of June 25, at 22:24, enemy artillery attacks were recorded on the town of Ochakov in the Ochakov community. As a result, the roof of a five-story building was damaged. There were no injuries.

Enemy shells two communities in Mykolaiv region with artillery25.06.24, 08:05 • 27509 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Ochakiv Raion
Telegram
Mykolaiv
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31