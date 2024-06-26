Nikolayevshchina suffered a rocket attack, there was a fire

On the night of June 26, at about 00:00, the Mykolaiv district was subjected to a rocket attack. This was announced in the Telegram channel by the chairman of the Nikolaev RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of falling debris, dry grass caught fire in an open area outside of populated areas. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no injuries.

Also, according to the RMA, on the night of June 25, at 22:23, the Kutsurub community was under enemy artillery fire. There were no injuries.

In addition, on the night of June 25, at 22:24, enemy artillery attacks were recorded on the town of Ochakov in the Ochakov community. As a result, the roof of a five-story building was damaged. There were no injuries.

Enemy shells two communities in Mykolaiv region with artillery